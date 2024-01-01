Israeli jets pound Gaza as Netanyahu indicates longer war

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli jets intensified attacks on central Gaza on Sunday, residents and medics said, as battles raged through the rubble of towns and refugee camps in a war that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu said would take “many more months” to end. Netanyahu’s comments signal no let-up in a campaign that has killed many thousands and lev­elled much of Gaza, while his vow to restore Israeli control over the enclave’s border with Egypt rais­es new questions over an eventual two-state solu­tion. Air strikes pounded al-Maghazi and al-Bu­reij in the centre of Gaza, killing 10 people in one house and driving more to flee to Rafah on the border with Egypt from front lines where Israe­li tanks are battling Hamas fighters. A Red Cres­cent video published on Sunday showed rescuers working in the dark to carry an injured child from smoking rubble in central Gaza. Six people died in a strike on the village of Al-Mughraqa outside Gaza City, health officials said.

As 2023 drew to a close, Palestinians in Gaza prayed for a ceasefire but had little hope the new year would be better. “In 2024 I wish to go back to the wreckage of my home, pitch a tent and live there,” said Abu Ab­dullah al-Agha, a middle- aged Palestinian man whose house in Khan Younis was destroyed and who lost a young niece and nephew in an air strike.

Israel’s air and artillery bombardment has killed more than 21,800 people according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza, with many more feared dead in the rubble.