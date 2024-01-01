ITP achieves remarkable milestones during 2023

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Unit) achieved remarkable milestones during the year 2023 which were particularly aimed to facil­itate the public and ensure a safe road environment in the city.

These achievements include the establishment of a new Traffic Headquarter at Faizabad, women driv­ing centre, an increase in penalties for traffic law vi­olations, implementation of an internationally recog­nized driving license in two languages, integration of the E-Challan system with criminal record as well as notification to concerned individuals before the expi­ration of new driving licenses.

During the year 2023, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Unit took action against 8,86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151 individuals for severe traffic violations. Moreover, 1,587 driving licenses were suspended while permits for 419 public trans­port vehicles were revoked. Additionally, 17,420 cars and 38,000 motorcycles involved in severe violations were impounded at various police stations.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of all these actions was to ensure compliance with traffic laws, which resulted in a significant 12% reduction in ac­cidents due to an increase in penalties for violations.

During 2023, the Traffic unit issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expi­ry, and issued 95,333 learner permits. Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police of­ficers and officials in various national and interna­tional delegations, assemblies, and public order sit­uations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties.

The Traffic Police officers diligently and profes­sionally fulfilled their duties during the ongoing con­struction work at various locations including Bahria Chowk, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, Express­way, Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover, Golra Mor Under­pass, Park Road, and Murree Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic. ICCPO further said that the Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Unit) serves as a role model for other provinces due to its professional approach. Is­lamabad witnesses a huge influx of vehicles daily, and maintaining traffic flow on roads while enforcing traf­fic laws is an extremely challenging task, he added.

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Unit) requires an additional 2,600 officers and officials, there are in­sufficient residential facilities and a shortage of ve­hicles also. He expressed his determination to collab­orate with the government in 2024 to address these deficiencies and provide better services to the citi­zens of Islamabad.