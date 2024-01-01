Monday, January 01, 2024
KM Hospital fined for maltreatment of patient

January 01, 2024
PESHAWAR -   The District and Sessions Judge Peshawar Ashfaque Taj imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Kalsoom Maternity Hospital for the maltreatment of a patient and her relatives. 

Irshad Ali through his law­yer Anwar Ali Khan Advocate had filed a complaint before the Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stating that the staff of the said hospital had mal­treated his patient Zahida Begum and had taken Rs50000 from him in the name of greetings. 

The Health Care Commission had rejected the complaint arrived against which the complainant had filed an appeal before the Dis­trict and Sessions Judge Peshawar through his Lawyer Anwar Ali Khan Advocate, the other day. During proceedings, the respondent had admitted receiving the said amount having been demanded in the name of greetings from the complainant. Therefore, the judge imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Kalsoom Maternity Hospital directing that the Health Care Commission operating under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2015 must recover and pay this amount to the complainant. In case of default, the court further directed to recover it under this Act as land revenue un­der the West Pakistan Land Reve­nue Act 1967 and pay the same to the complainant.

