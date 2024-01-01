KP CM emphasises role of journalists in society

ABBOTTABAD - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday underscored the pivotal role journalists play in identifying societal issues, raising awareness, and fortifying democracy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of journalists from Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister emphasised the media’s signif­icance as a pillar of the state and acknowledged the vital function of journalists in highlighting preva­lent issues. He commended their role in steering public awareness and contributing to the robust­ness of democracy.

The meeting was attended by key officials, includ­ing Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Is­lam, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, DPO Omar Tufail and others.

The CM asserted that journalists have the power to contribute to the eradication of corruption and steer the country out of crises. He urged journalists to fos­ter unity and consensus among themselves, provid­ing leadership to the public and collectively working towards eliminating societal evils.

Highlighting the importance of mutual understand­ing and love in society, the Chief Minister stated that such qualities invite the descent of blessings from Al­lah. Conversely, societies lacking unity, love, and com­passion may face a withholding of divine mercy.

Expressing optimism for the continued positive role of journalists in Abbottabad, the Chief Min­ister hoped they would actively contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the journalistic soci­ety. He reassured the delegation that the provin­cial government is committed to addressing jour­nalists’ issues and promoting their welfare through every possible means.