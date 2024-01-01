KP Health Dept launches campaign to combat illegal drug activities

PESHAWAR - The Health Department of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, under the guidance of Secre­tary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, on Sunday com­menced a targeted campaign in response to the escalating illegal sale, storage, and distribution of narcotic drugs in the province.

According to Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the Department of Health has received numer­ous complaints regarding the illicit trade of narcotic medicines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These substances, falling under Schedule B & G of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drug Rules 1982 (amend­ed 2017), require a separate license (Form-11) for authorised sale.

Executed by Drug Inspectors, a focused effort was unfolded on December 26 and 27, 2023, across mul­tiple districts. The campaign’s findings were prompt­ly reported to the Secretary Health by the Director General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

An extensive report reveals inspections of med­ical stores in various districts, resulting in actions taken against violators of drug laws. In Abbottabad, 43 medical stores were inspected, leading to actions against 9 establishments.

Similar interventions occurred in Bannu, Buner, Chitral, DI Khan, Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Orakzai, Dir Lower, Swabi, Ko­hat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Swat, Charsadda, and Tank, with multiple stores facing consequences for drug law violations. Secretary Health emphasised the continuity of this campaign until complete eradi­cation of illegal drug activities in the province.

Cases initiated against offenders will undergo pre­liminary investigation by Drug Inspectors, and upon permission from the Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB), they will be forwarded to The Drug Court for judicial proceedings, as outlined in section 11(6) of The Drug Act 1976.