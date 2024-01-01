KSA endows special funding for IIUI

ISLAMABAD-Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President of International Islamic University continuing his efforts to take the university out of the financial crisis, managed to arrange more assistance from Saudi Arabia as salaries of the IIUI employees for December were managed through the Saudi Financial Support Fund.

According to IIUI officials, the total Budgetary Support in the Shape of “Support for Payment of Salary” from Saudi Arabia to IIUI = 818 Million PKR. This includes Budget Support for F/Y 2022-23 and payment of arrears & allowances. Also, Payment of Salary for December 2023 = 300 Million PKR.

In addition, Budgetary Support in the Shape of “Support for University Development Projects” makes a total of 86 Million PKR in this regard.

Since his joining in 2020, Dr. Hathal Homoud through his reforms in the light of the strategic plan has led the university to manage salaries, arrears and developmental projects through Saudi funding. Moreover, a grand mosque during his tenure has already been approved by the Saudi government (with an estimated cost of about $32 million) at the new campus of the university.

Dr. Hathal has once again reiterated his resolve to take the university out of the financial crisis and assured that academic excellence shall remain a top priority.

IIUI Rector, Dr. Samina Malik while thanking the Saudi Government for the continuous support of the university has said that the university is an omen of the strong bond between both brother countries.

She said the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has always been generous to support IIUI.

She added that the whole IIUI community is thankful to Saudi Arabia for financial assistance to the university.