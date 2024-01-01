Labourer buried alive while digging well

MULTAN - A labourer was buried alive as a pile of mud fell while digging a well in the Qasba Marral area here on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, the con­trol room received a call that a person named Jind Wada was digging a well for sewerage when sud­denly a pile of mud fell and he was buried.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation and rescued the body after sev­en hours struggle. The body was handed over to heirs in the presence of police.

MOTORCYCLE LIFTER GANG BUSTED, STOLEN GOODS RECOVERED

Police claimed to have busted motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen goods worth Rs eight hundred thousand including nine motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur- Rehman along with his team raided and arrested three members of motorcycle lifter Hassan Tariq’s gang including Zohaib, Amir and Habib. Police have also recovered nine stolen motorcycles and Rs one lac cash from their pos­session while 10 cases of motorcycle theft were traced against the arrested accused. Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.

VAN DRIVER DIES, SEVEN HURT IN ROAD MISHAP

A van driver was crushed to death while seven oth­ers sustained injuries due to a collision between a minivan and a bus near Qasba Marral chowk Larr here on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, a minivan carrying chemicals was on its way when suddenly a passenger bus collided with it near Larr.

As a result, van driver died on the spot while sev­en others sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and four injured to Nishtar hospi­tal. Three injured were shifted to Tehsil headquar­ters hospital Shujabad. The deceased driver was identified as 33 years old Abdul Latif s/o Abdul Majeed resident of Khokhran.