Lahore’s first Bonsai garden showcasing miniature trees opens at Jilani Park

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened Lahore’s first government-owned Bonsai garden featuring dwarfed trees at the Jilani Park. The PHA spokesperson told media here Sunday that translated from Japanese, “bonsai” means “tray planting” that involves cultivating dwarfed trees, shrubs, or vines in small pots. He explained that Bonsai can vary in size from just a few inches tall to towering imperial trees exceeding six feet. The dwarfed trees are hundreds of years old, and have been in training for five to 14 years. While the Western world often associates Bonsai with Japan, dating its origins to the third century A.D., the ancient practice actually originated over 2,000 years ago in China, the spokesperson mentioned. The idea of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the display centre introduces enthusiasts to hardy trees and shrubs like pines, junipers, and maples that typically thrive outdoors. The center spans over 10,890 square feet (two kanals).