Monday, January 01, 2024
Lahore win Punjab Police Inter-Region Inter-Unit Annual Sports 2023 Boxing Event

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 01, 2024
Sports

LAHORE - Lahore Region won the Punjab Police Inter-Region Inter-Unit Annual Sports 2023 Boxing Event that was held here at Police Training College Chung. 

Lahore Region clinched the winning trophy with 58 points and nine gold medals while Elite Force secured second position with 58 points, four silver and three bronze medals. PC Abbas Line claimed the third posi­tion with 38 points, two silver and three bronze medals while PTCL finished fourth with 32 points, two silver and two bronze medals. 

All units of Punjab participated in this event. Commandant Police Training College Chung Lahore Mehboob Aslam graced the occa­sion as chief guest. Other notables present on the occasion were Police Boxing Team Manager Sharjeel Zia Butt, Coach Pakistan Police Team Ch Tariq Gujjar, Secretary Pakistan Police Sports Abdullah Jan, PS2 Comman­dant Arif Ali, Faqir Hussain, In-charge Sports Chung Muhammad Tariq and Umais Iqbal Abbas Shah.

