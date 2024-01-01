Leishmaniasis: A skin disfiguring infection surging in KP

PESHAWAR - Covering herself from head to toe in a traditional dark brown coloured burqa (veil), Aasia, a young lady in early thirties, exhibited hesitance in exposing her disfigured cheek to medics for examination at dermatology ward of Ghalania Headquarters Hospital of Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Her reluctance to compliance of medical staff requests reflected emotional agony and perturbance she felt after appearance of a deep skin scar on face, impairing her look.
After brief dithering in uncovering her blemished face, the medical team succeeded in proper examination of the lesion with a diagnosis of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis (CL), a neglected tropical disease (NTD) registering constant surge in northwestern region of the country during the last several years.
Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease caused by a Leishmania parasite and exists in three forms including Cutaneous Leishmaniasis (CL), Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL) and Mucocutaneous Leishmaniasis (MCL).
According to WHO, an estimated 700,000 to one million new CL cases occur annually around the globe while the disease affects some of the world’s poorest people and is associated with malnutrition, displacement, poor housing, weak immune system, climate change and lack of financial resources.
“The disquiet exhibited by Aasia is not rare but normal for us as a reaction of psychological trauma being felt by patients of CL, especially female,” says Fazle Rahim, Focal Person for Leishmaniasis in Ghalanai Headquarters Hospital.
Apart from badly damaging skin, Leishmaniasis also serves as a source of distress and inflicts psychological stigmatisation on patients by causing disfigurement on exposed body parts mostly face, he added.
Disfigurement due to infection, especially among young women, put them in a poking grief and mental trauma owning to societal norm of giving preference to beauty as a first requisite for a decent marriage, Rahim explains.
“Majority of the female patients experience mental stress after appearance of lesion and feel embarrassment, depression, anxiety and self-contempt,” he went on to say.
“The infection leaves patients with mental strain and also shatters their confidence, especially of young girls who are much concerned about their appearance,” elaborates Dr Rafiq Hayat Malezai, District Health Officer (DHO) Mohmand District, a hotspot of Leishmaniasis registering more than 4,099 cases till June 2023.
The emotional toll of the disease is also witnessed among male patients, mostly youngsters, especially when the skin ulcer appears on uncovered body parts like face, affecting appearance of the infected persons.
“Noticing psychosocial trauma of Leishmaniasis on patients’ minds, preference is being given on youngsters over elders in treatment,” Dr Rafiq continued.
While among youngsters, girls get priority over boys in utilisation of the limited stock of Glucantime injections, a commercial name of Meglumine antimoniate, the first-choice drug against cutaneous leishmaniasis and is being imported through World Health Organisation (WHO), he continued.
Similarly, school going children are given preference in provision of treatment over out of school children to save them from disruption of studies due to stigmatization they face from classmates.
A research study conducted by a student, Bibi Sakina, for her MPhil studies at Zoology Department of Peshawar University also found psychological stress on minds of patients.
The study considered as first ever in Pakistan over psychological and social impact of Leishmaniasis, made an observation that Cutaneous Leishmaniasis is not fatal, but unfortunate disfigurement due to this infection results into common stigmatization and adversely affects social and economic wellbeing of patients.
“One of the most pointed out stigmatisation is that the affected young women face difficulties in securing jobs and getting married,” highlighted the study conducted at Kuwait Teaching Hospital of Peshawar by interviewing 130 patients.
It was found in the survey that patients have negative consequences on their family, profession, personal, and social life and they believe that the illness has considerably changed their natural beauty.
During interviews of 130 patients, about 37.69 percent shared that they always had negative feelings of despair, a blue mood and anxiety.
The study also made a startling disclosure that there is growing evidence that Leishmania infection in school age children in endemic areas leads to absenteeism from schools.
The epidemiological record of Public Health Department of KP is also reflecting consistent spike in number of Leishmaniasis cases during the last three years with 3,177 in 2021, 18,180 in 2022 and 19,458 till August month of 2023.
“Apart from arranging treatment of Leishmaniasis infection from dermatologists, the government should also focus on emotional wellbeing of patients by arranging psychological counseling for them ,” opined Dr Asad Zahoor, Focal Person of Leishminiasis in Karak district where around 10,000 of CL cases are piled up till September 2023 around 5300 new and remaining as follow up.
“Being a doctor we say some words of solace to give hope to patients for early recovery but for proper counselling services of psychologists is necessary to lessen the burden on patient’s minds, Asad told APP