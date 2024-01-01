Leishmaniasis: A skin disfiguring infection surging in KP

PESHAWAR - Covering her­self from head to toe in a tradi­tional dark brown coloured bur­qa (veil), Aasia, a young lady in early thirties, exhibited hesitance in exposing her disfigured cheek to medics for examination at der­matology ward of Ghalania Head­quarters Hospital of Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Her reluctance to compliance of medical staff requests reflect­ed emotional agony and pertur­bance she felt after appearance of a deep skin scar on face, impairing her look.

After brief dithering in uncover­ing her blemished face, the medi­cal team succeeded in proper ex­amination of the lesion with a diagnosis of Cutaneous Leishma­niasis (CL), a neglected tropical disease (NTD) registering con­stant surge in northwestern re­gion of the country during the last several years.

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic dis­ease caused by a Leishmania par­asite and exists in three forms in­cluding Cutaneous Leishmaniasis (CL), Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL) and Mucocutaneous Leishmania­sis (MCL).

According to WHO, an estimated 700,000 to one million new CL cas­es occur annually around the globe while the disease affects some of the world’s poorest people and is associated with malnutrition, dis­placement, poor housing, weak im­mune system, climate change and lack of financial resources.

“The disquiet exhibited by Aas­ia is not rare but normal for us as a reaction of psychological trauma being felt by patients of CL, espe­cially female,” says Fazle Rahim, Focal Person for Leishmaniasis in Ghalanai Headquarters Hospital.

Apart from badly damaging skin, Leishmaniasis also serves as a source of distress and inflicts psy­chological stigmatisation on pa­tients by causing disfigurement on exposed body parts mostly face, he added.

Disfigurement due to infection, especially among young wom­en, put them in a poking grief and mental trauma owning to societal norm of giving preference to beau­ty as a first requisite for a decent marriage, Rahim explains.

“Majority of the female patients experience mental stress after appearance of lesion and feel em­barrassment, depression, anxie­ty and self-contempt,” he went on to say.

“The infection leaves patients with mental strain and also shat­ters their confidence, especially of young girls who are much con­cerned about their appearance,” elaborates Dr Rafiq Hayat Malezai, District Health Officer (DHO) Mo­hmand District, a hotspot of Leish­maniasis registering more than 4,099 cases till June 2023.

The emotional toll of the disease is also witnessed among male pa­tients, mostly youngsters, espe­cially when the skin ulcer appears on uncovered body parts like face, affecting appearance of the infect­ed persons.

“Noticing psychosocial trau­ma of Leishmaniasis on patients’ minds, preference is being given on youngsters over elders in treat­ment,” Dr Rafiq continued.

While among youngsters, girls get priority over boys in utilisation of the limited stock of Glucantime injections, a commercial name of Meglumine antimoniate, the first-choice drug against cutaneous leishmaniasis and is being import­ed through World Health Organi­sation (WHO), he continued.

Similarly, school going children are given preference in provision of treatment over out of school children to save them from dis­ruption of studies due to stigma­tization they face from classmates.

A research study conducted by a student, Bibi Sakina, for her MPhil studies at Zoology Department of Peshawar University also found psychological stress on minds of patients.

The study considered as first ever in Pakistan over psychologi­cal and social impact of Leishma­niasis, made an observation that Cutaneous Leishmaniasis is not fa­tal, but unfortunate disfigurement due to this infection results into common stigmatization and ad­versely affects social and econom­ic wellbeing of patients.

“One of the most pointed out stigmatisation is that the affect­ed young women face difficulties in securing jobs and getting mar­ried,” highlighted the study con­ducted at Kuwait Teaching Hos­pital of Peshawar by interviewing 130 patients.

It was found in the survey that patients have negative conse­quences on their family, profes­sion, personal, and social life and they believe that the illness has considerably changed their natu­ral beauty.

During interviews of 130 pa­tients, about 37.69 percent shared that they always had negative feel­ings of despair, a blue mood and anxiety.

The study also made a startling disclosure that there is growing evidence that Leishmania infec­tion in school age children in en­demic areas leads to absenteeism from schools.

The epidemiological record of Public Health Department of KP is also reflecting consistent spike in number of Leishmaniasis cas­es during the last three years with 3,177 in 2021, 18,180 in 2022 and 19,458 till August month of 2023.

“Apart from arranging treatment of Leishmaniasis infection from dermatologists, the government should also focus on emotional wellbeing of patients by arrang­ing psychological counseling for them ,” opined Dr Asad Zahoor, Fo­cal Person of Leishminiasis in Kar­ak district where around 10,000 of CL cases are piled up till Septem­ber 2023 around 5300 new and remaining as follow up.

“Being a doctor we say some words of solace to give hope to patients for early recovery but for proper counselling services of psychologists is necessary to less­en the burden on patient’s minds, Asad told APP