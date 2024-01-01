Monday, January 01, 2024
LHC orders release of Khurram Latif Khosa
11:23 PM | January 01, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of lawyer Khurram Latif Khosa, son of PTI leader Latif Khosa.

The reserved verdict was announced by LHC's Justice Baqir Ali Najfi after hearing the recovery petition. Additionally, the court instructed the police to dismiss the FIR against Khosa.

Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested by Lahore police on Sunday under terrorism charges for allegedly assaulting cops on Dec 31, 2023.

The FIR alleged that Khurram Latif Khosa, along with other lawyers, targeted Inspector Sarwar and Sub-Inspector Ali Raza.

As per the FIR, Khurram Latif Khosa physically confronted Inspector Sarwar, grabbing his collar and tearing his uniform.

The FIR also claimed that the enraged lawyers, including Khurram Latif Khosa, displayed weapons to the police officers.

