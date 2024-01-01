Mayor announces to open Karachi Metropolitan Museum for citizens on March 23

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced to opening of the Karachi Metropolitan Museum to the citizens on March 23, 2024 located at the historic Denso Hall building. He said this while addressing a press conference held at Denso Hall on Sunday. Besides this KMC will launch the award of the Karachi Medal on August 14 every year for the heroes who have rendered precious and exceptional services to the city of Karachi, he said.

Cash prizes and medals will also be given to those who make useful and informative documentaries on Karachi. All the money earned by improving the tax recovery system in KMC will be spent on the welfare of the citizens as per the decision of the elected representatives of the city council. Parking fees between KMC and the town administration, Anti-encroachment and land issues will be resolved under the Sindh Local Government Act. To solve the traffic problems, a project is being worked on to build parking plazas at different places in the city. On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi’s Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Husni and other officers were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi is a historical city so KMC is working on the restoration and improvement of the historical heritage of the city, Denso Hall, Frere Hall, Maryweather Tower, KPT Building and KMC building.

All are great historical buildings, this is the historical heritage of the city which unfortunately got hidden. We will tell our future generations what has been the historical background of this city for which the establishment of the first Metropolitan Museum of Pakistan in the historical building of Denso Hall built in 1886 was approved in the recent meeting of the City Council. On this occasion, he showed the historical records and documents regarding Karachi and said that in what era the land registry system was introduced, this city has everything, when the first birth certificate in Karachi was issued. The details of this are also available, we have also taken out the register of death certificates and the statues inside the Frere Garden were also installed in someone’s house.

Ms. Fatima Jinnah was allotted land in 1966, in the KMC building, apart from the Queen of Great Britain, Yasir Arafat, Quaid-e-Azam, Shah Faisal, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, we will display all these details in our museum and educate our children about historical events. Let us know, there is a lot in this city which is hidden from the people. The coming time will prove better. He said that in the first six months of 2023, KMC got Rs 580 million in revenue and during our five months KMC’s income reached one billion rupees, in the next six months we will further improve the tax system and make it more transparent. He said every penny received as revenue will be spent by the decision of elected representatives in the city council of Karachi. Public money will be spent only on public welfare. He said that nations which forget their heroes cannot develop so KMC has decided that those who have served this city and took part in making it great and beautiful including municipal staff, personnel of law enforcement agencies, artists, paramedical staff, doctors, lawyers, engineers and others should be recognized for their services by presenting Taghama e Karachi to them on the Independence Day every year on 14th August, the city council will on 23rd March every year decide which people will be awarded this medal, he said that apart from this, KMC will also organize All Karachi football, hockey, cricket and other sports tournaments annually and awards will be given to the best teams. Mayor Karachi said that the citizens also have to play their part in terms of cleanliness and vehicle parking in the city.