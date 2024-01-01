Monday, January 01, 2024
Mayor felicitates newly-elected body of Karachi Press Club

APP
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad congratulated President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and other elected officials on the success of The Democrats Panel in the annual elections of Karachi Press Club. In a message, they said that the democratic and journalistic traditions of the Karachi Press Club are commendable. Everyone recognizes the dynamic role of the Karachi Press Club in strengthening democracy in the country along with working for the welfare of the journalist community. All the pro-democratic forces appreciate the services of the Karachi Press Club in this regard. Pakistan People’s Party has always stood by the side of journalists in their struggle for rights.

