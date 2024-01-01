NHA terminates Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project contractor

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority after wasting about a year on a ‘highly ambitious bid’ has finally scrapped a multi-billion Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project by terminating its contractor M/s TECMC (Pvt) Ltd.
The decision was made by the NHA Executive Board in its last meeting when it was informed that the contractor has failed to achieve ‘financial close’ besides two extensions of time were given to the contractor in this regard. The board has directed to terminate the contractor and also to en-cash a bank guarantee amounting to Rs.150 million, which was submitted by the contractor. It was not a secret that the bid submitted by the contractor was highly unrealistic but different parliamentary forums had publicly raised objections over its acceptance on the pretext that it will waste precious time and the project will ultimately backfire.
However, the concerned officers of the NHA were optimistic that the contractor will pave his way and become successful in getting resources for the project but they were proven wrong in their calculation. An agreement between NHA and M/s TECMC (Private) Ltd. for the construction of Hyderabad - Sukkur Motorway (M-6) on build-operate-transfer basis under Public Private Partnership mode was signed in December 2022 and contractor was given six months to get resources and show financial close to start the project. However, the contractor failed to fulfil its obligation but NHA instead of terminating its contract opted to give a four months extension of time and termed that it is being given in a good faith.
The M/s TECMC (Private) Ltd. again failed to meet the requirements and further 45 days were given by NHA as cure period to overcome breaches of its contractual liabilities and to achieve financial close but it could not do the same in the given timeframe and came up again with a request for more time. The concerned formation moved a summary to NHA board for giving another month to the contractor but the board decided to terminate the contractor without further delay. Resultantly, NHA had issued a termination notice to the contractor on 19th December 2023. The completion of the said motorway was quite necessary as once operational it will complete the missing link of north-south (Peshawar-Karachi) motorway network. It is pertinent to recall here that only two companies were in the run in final stages of the competition for the said project but M/s Techno-CMC-ACC remained successful bidder by ousting M/s ZKB. The evaluated bid cost of ZKB was Rs.275.25 billion while the bid cost of M/s Techno-CMC-ACC was Rs.307.71 billion.
However, unlike M/s ZKB, the successful bidder demanded low capital viability gap funding while it did not demand any operational viability gap funding from the government. M/s ZKB in its proposal demanded Rs.37 billion as Capital VGF while M/s M/s Techno-CMC-ACC demanded only Rs.9.5 billion. On the other side, M/s ZKB demanded Rs.143.9 billion as operational VGF while M/s Techno-CMC-ACC did not ask for any operational VGF. Inaugurated by the former premier Shehbaz Sharif, the project was awarded to this consortium after a yearlong deliberations as concerned circles were not fully convinced with a highly optimistic bid submitted by said contractor.