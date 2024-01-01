NHA terminates Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project contractor

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Author­ity after wasting about a year on a ‘highly ambitious bid’ has finally scrapped a multi-billion Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project by terminating its con­tractor M/s TECMC (Pvt) Ltd.

The decision was made by the NHA Executive Board in its last meeting when it was informed that the contractor has failed to achieve ‘financial close’ besides two extensions of time were given to the contractor in this regard. The board has directed to terminate the contractor and also to en-cash a bank guaran­tee amounting to Rs.150 mil­lion, which was submitted by the contractor. It was not a se­cret that the bid submitted by the contractor was highly unre­alistic but different parliamen­tary forums had publicly raised objections over its acceptance on the pretext that it will waste precious time and the project will ultimately backfire.

However, the concerned offi­cers of the NHA were optimis­tic that the contractor will pave his way and become success­ful in getting resources for the project but they were proven wrong in their calculation. An agreement between NHA and M/s TECMC (Private) Ltd. for the construction of Hyderabad - Sukkur Motorway (M-6) on build-operate-transfer basis under Public Pri­vate Partnership mode was signed in December 2022 and contractor was given six months to get resources and show financial close to start the project. However, the contractor failed to fulfil its obligation but NHA instead of termi­nating its contract opt­ed to give a four months extension of time and termed that it is being given in a good faith.

The M/s TECMC (Pri­vate) Ltd. again failed to meet the require­ments and further 45 days were given by NHA as cure period to over­come breaches of its contractual liabilities and to achieve finan­cial close but it could not do the same in the given timeframe and came up again with a request for more time. The concerned forma­tion moved a summary to NHA board for giv­ing another month to the contractor but the board decided to ter­minate the contractor without further delay. Resultantly, NHA had is­sued a termination no­tice to the contractor on 19th December 2023. The completion of the said motorway was quite necessary as once operational it will com­plete the missing link of north-south (Peshawar-Karachi) motorway net­work. It is pertinent to recall here that only two companies were in the run in final stages of the competition for the said project but M/s Tech­no-CMC-ACC remained successful bidder by ousting M/s ZKB. The evaluated bid cost of ZKB was Rs.275.25 bil­lion while the bid cost of M/s Techno-CMC-ACC was Rs.307.71 billion.

However, unlike M/s ZKB, the successful bidder demanded low capital viability gap funding while it did not demand any operation­al viability gap funding from the government. M/s ZKB in its proposal demanded Rs.37 billion as Capital VGF while M/s M/s Techno-CMC-ACC demanded only Rs.9.5 billion. On the other side, M/s ZKB demanded Rs.143.9 bil­lion as operational VGF while M/s Techno-CMC-ACC did not ask for any operational VGF. Inau­gurated by the former premier Shehbaz Sharif, the project was award­ed to this consortium after a yearlong delib­erations as concerned circles were not fully convinced with a highly optimistic bid submit­ted by said contractor.