No govt can be formed without PPP: Gilani

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister and PPP Central Leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that no gov­ernment could be formed in the country without the Pakistan Peoples Party. He said this while talk­ing to journalists on the occasion of the participa­tion of a good number of people from the Christian Community in PPP. Gilani stressed the need for a level playing field in politics. He called on the Elec­tion Commission to ensure transparent elections.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani thanked the Christian community in South Punjab, particularly in Mul­tan, for their support for PPP. He highlighted the challenges faced by minorities and pledged to ad­dress the issues by actively participating in the parliament. Gilani expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, advocating for their freedom. To a query, Gilani stated PPP’s commitment to democ­racy, mentioning the 85 percent implementation of the Charter of Democracy between Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. He asserted PPP’s role in the development of South Punjab, citing projects like the International Airport and Motor­ways. Gilani also mentioned the approval of Cadet College in Multan. Responding to a different ques­tions, he acknowledged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s initiation of election rallies and the forthcoming rallies in Punjab. On this occasion, Naveed Amir Je­eva, Bishop Leo Rodrick Paul, Father Naeem Javed, Younus Javed, Father Atif, Father Faheem Shahzad, Father Faheem Shahzad, Father Aurangzeb, Father Ali Izar Tahir, and others were also present.