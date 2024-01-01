Monday, January 01, 2024
No govt can be formed without PPP: Gilani

Former prime minister stresses need for a level playing field in politics

Agencies
January 01, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Former Prime Minister and PPP Central Leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that no gov­ernment could be formed in the country without the Pakistan Peoples Party. He said this while talk­ing to journalists on the occasion of the participa­tion of a good number of people from the Christian Community in PPP. Gilani stressed the need for a level playing field in politics. He called on the Elec­tion Commission to ensure transparent elections. 

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani thanked the Christian community in South Punjab, particularly in Mul­tan, for their support for PPP. He highlighted the challenges faced by minorities and pledged to ad­dress the issues by actively participating in the parliament. Gilani expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, advocating for their freedom. To a query, Gilani stated PPP’s commitment to democ­racy, mentioning the 85 percent implementation of the Charter of Democracy between Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. He asserted PPP’s role in the development of South Punjab, citing projects like the International Airport and Motor­ways. Gilani also mentioned the approval of Cadet College in Multan. Responding to a different ques­tions, he acknowledged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s initiation of election rallies and the forthcoming rallies in Punjab. On this occasion, Naveed Amir Je­eva, Bishop Leo Rodrick Paul, Father Naeem Javed, Younus Javed, Father Atif, Father Faheem Shahzad, Father Faheem Shahzad, Father Aurangzeb, Father Ali Izar Tahir, and others were also present.

Rich tapestry of cultural diversity: KP at crossroad of civilisations

