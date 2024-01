Nomination papers of key PPP candidates accepted

LAHORE - Nom­ination papers of key party leaders and workers from the Pakistan People’s Party in cen­tral Punjab and Lahore have been accepted by returning officers. According to the de­tails, prominent leaders and workers whose nomination papers are accepted includes Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-52, Syed Hasan Murtaza from PP-96, Qamar Zaman Kai­ra from NA-55, Nadim Ashraf Kaira from PP-33, Chaudhry Manzoor from NA-131 and PP-178, Rana Farooq Saeed from NA-98 and PP-104, Rana Bi­lal Farooq from PP-105, Sha­heed Safdar from NA-132 and PP-178, Asif Khokhar from PP-177, Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed from NA-99 and PP-106, Naeem Dastgir from NA-102, Mian Ashfaq from NA-104 and PP-111, Rana Jameel Manj from NA-125 and PP-166, Rana Dilshad from PP-165, Amjad Jutt from NA-126 and Asif Hashmi from NA-117.