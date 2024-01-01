Pak Armed Forces wish happy new year to nation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Armed Forces have wished a happy new year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan.

“A challenging yet momentous year of 2023 is over. Year 2024 is of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally. Pakistan Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serv­ing the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportuni­ties. Undoubtedly, great Pakistani nation will rise in line with the dreams of the forefathers and aspi­rations of the people of Pa­kistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah,” ac­cording to a message issued by the ISPR yesterday. It said that on the occasion, the Armed Forces have vowed to stand with the people of the country in line with the directives of PM of Pakistan. “We stand with and pray for the resilient people of Pales­tine and Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu & Kashmir and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their suf­ferings from Tyrannical re­gimes, vowed the armed forces.” On this occasion, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir said that, “Pakistan Army as a National Army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and de­velopment. We take pride in our unwavering commit­ment to the people of Paki­stan. No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan”.