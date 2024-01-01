Pak Armed Forces wish happy new year to nation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Armed Forces have wished a happy new year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan.
“A challenging yet momentous year of 2023 is over. Year 2024 is of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally. Pakistan Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities. Undoubtedly, great Pakistani nation will rise in line with the dreams of the forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah,” according to a message issued by the ISPR yesterday. It said that on the occasion, the Armed Forces have vowed to stand with the people of the country in line with the directives of PM of Pakistan. “We stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their sufferings from Tyrannical regimes, vowed the armed forces.” On this occasion, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir said that, “Pakistan Army as a National Army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan”.