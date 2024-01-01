Pak security forces kill 3 terrorists at Afghan border

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed three terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said the media wing of the military.
The ISPR said that on 31 December 2023, movement of three terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Batwar of Bajaur District in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “After fire exchange, all three terrorists were sent to hell,” said the ISPR and added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
In another incident on night between 30/31 December, according to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable loss to the terrorists. However, during the exchange of fire, Naik Abdul Rauf (31), resident of district Rahim Yar Khan, having fought gallantly, got martyred. Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the ISPR concluded.