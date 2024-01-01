Monday, January 01, 2024
Pak security forces kill 3 terrorists at Afghan border

Pak security forces kill 3 terrorists at Afghan border
Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed three terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pak-Af­ghan border in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pak­htunkhwa, said the me­dia wing of the military.

The ISPR said that on 31 December 2023, movement of three ter­rorists, who were trying to infiltrate the Pak-Af­ghan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Batwar of Bajaur District in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “After fire exchange, all three terrorists were sent to hell,” said the ISPR and added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists. 

In another incident on night between 30/31 December, according to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghani­stan, opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in general area Spin­wam, North Waziristan District. The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner caus­ing considerable loss to the terrorists. However, during the exchange of fire, Naik Abdul Rauf (31), resident of district Rahim Yar Khan, having fought gallantly, got mar­tyred. Pakistan has consis­tently been asking the in­terim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Afghan gov­ernment is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terror­ists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the ISPR concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

