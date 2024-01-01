Pakistan Army, ANTH bring healthcare to grassroots in AJK

Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and Civil Administration organized a medical camp in Forward Kahuta, Haveli District, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The objective of this medical camp was to provide essential healthcare services without charging fee to the local people who are often deprived of medical facilities.

A dedicated team of more than 20 medical professionals, including medical consultants and nursing staff, led by the Director Hospital Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi along with the other members of the management, including Head of IMDC Admin Capt. (R) Muhammad Sheraz, set up the camp.

The medical team provided basic consultations, treatments, screenings, medicines and awareness about preventive care. More than 500 patients visited the camp and benefited from different specialty services relating to General Medicine, General Surgery, Pediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynecology. ANTH’s portable ultrasound machine carried out screening of female patients.

Awareness about the preventive measures included exclusive sessions on breast cancer self-screening methods for the female villagers by the hospital’s female doctors. “Along with providing exceptional healthcare services, our focus remains on creating and spreading awareness about preventable health complications,” Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of the ANTH Communications said while commenting on the camp’s positive impact.

Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi thanked the Pak Army and Civil Administration for facilitating in the smooth organization and conduct of the camp.

The local population also expressed their gratitude towards Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and the Pakistan Army for making essential healthcare services accessible for them without the burden of financial constraints.

They said that the camp not only addressed their immediate health concerns but also instilled a sense of hope for a healthy future.

All the collaborators resolved to keep conducting such medical camps in different areas of AJK.