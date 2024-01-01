Monday, January 01, 2024
Pakistan dispatches third consignment of relief aid to Gaza

Pakistan dispatches third consignment of relief aid to Gaza
Anadolu
3:04 PM | January 01, 2024
National

Pakistan on Monday dispatched the third consignment of relief goods for the under-siege Palestinian people residing in Gaza.

The third aid consignment from Pakistan – consisting of over 20 tonnes – was dispatched by a special flight of the Pakistan Air Force for the besieged people of Gaza.

The relief consignment contains about 20 tons of essential goods Including surgical, medical supplies, dry food items, and gift bags for children.

A flight containing aid will reach the city of Arish in Egypt where the Pakistani ambassador will receive the goods and later it will be sent to Gaza for distribution.

Prior to the flight departure, a media talk was held at Noor Khan Airbase, attended by the Caretaker Foreign Minister, the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and officers from the Armed Forces.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned Israel’s ‘use of force’ and emphasized humanitarian aid and ceasefire in Gaza.

He expressed his full support to the Palestinian people in Gaza and announced that more humanitarian aid is also being arranged for the affected people.

