Pakistan earns $892.97m from IT services’ export in 4 months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $892.972 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 4.45 percent as compared with the $854.918 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 4.81 percent as it surged from $688.078 million last year to US $721.162 million during July-October 2023. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 93.76 percent, from $1.009 million to $1.955 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 1.13 percent, from $253.543 million to $256.408 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services increased by 3.16 percent from $0.443 million to $0.457 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services also surged by 4.01 percent, from $190.228 million to $197.862 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 25.18 percent from $1.390 million to $1.040 million. Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 21.04 percent, from $0.366 million to $0.443 million, whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 41.70 percent, from $1.024 million to $0.597 million. The export of telecommunication services increased by 4.45 percent as these went up from $165.45 million to $170.770 million, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 8.84 percent during the months as its exports increased from $69.641 million to $75.800 million, whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.88 percent, from $95.809 million to $94.790 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.