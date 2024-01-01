Pakistani hackers hacked Indian govt’s Gazette website, publish movie Dhai Chaal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani hackers have hacked the website of the Indian Gazette and displayed the movie name Dhai Chaal, a recently released thriller based on real life events, whereas the Indian flag was also replaced with Pakistan’s flag bearing an eagle on it. According to an X (formerly Twitter) user, SOURCE (@SourceOSINT) who claimed the development on his handle revealed that the official website of Indian Gazette was hacked. He wrote in his post, “I speak The website of The Gazette of Indian Hacked with the message Dhai Chaal Na Waqt Ho Gaya Hai. @ShivAroor (an Indian journalist) Watch #MovieDhaiChaal for further details about the Hack. Hack courtesy Bugtis. The revenge of Balochs has started. http://egazette.nic.in” He also mentioned the official website of the Indian Gazette for the X users and masses at large to verify the claim while sharing a screenshot of the website showing the messages of hackers written on it. When contacted, the Producer of the film Dhai Chaal (The Knight’s Move), Dr Irfan Ashraf said the film was picturised on the real life events that took place during the arrest of Indian Spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav that was a great success of the security forces of the country. Dr Ashraf said the basic theme of the movie is to pay tribute to the sacrifices of locals of Balochistan, to promote the positive impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to expose the Indian-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan, to expose the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his terrorist activities in Balochistan, and to show the reality of Pakistan to the world in a soft way. There have been movies like ‘Khuda Ke Liye’, ‘WAAR’, ‘Yalghar’, and others but there was much need for a film project that could focus on digging up the hidden stories of successful and hard-earned achievements of the country’s people and its security forces against the inimical forces, he added. Dhai Chaal (Knight’s Move), a well-conceived and aptly designed film project by Faisal Production is revolving around an Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested by the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan on March 3, 2016. After World War II, this is a unique incident that a serving intelligence officer of a country (India) got arrested while spying in another country (Pakistan).