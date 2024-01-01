Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Petrol, HSD prices to remain unchanged

Petrol, HSD prices to remain unchanged
Fawad Yousafzai
January 01, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The caretaker government on Sunday kept the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) unchanged for the first fortnightly of Jan­uary 2024. However, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been jacked up by Rs 1.11 per litre, while the price of kero­sene oil (SKO) has been de­creased by Rs 2.19 per litre for the first fortnightly of January, effective from today. “Govern­ment of Pakistan has decided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Die­sel during the fortnight start­ing from 1st January, 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said a press release issued by the Finance Divi­sion. With no change in price, Petrol and HSD will remain at Rs 267.34 per litre and Rs 276.21, respectively for the 1st fortnightly of January. Fol­lowing the increase of Rs 1.11 per litre the price of light die­sel oil will go up to Rs 165.75 per litre from the previous Rs 164.64 per litre. Kerosene oil with the reduction of Rs 2.19 per litre will go down to Rs 188.83 per litre from the pre­vious Rs 191.02 per litre. The prices of Brent crude oil in in­ternational market have fluc­tuated between $76/barrel and $81/barrel during the last fortnightly of December 2023.

Israeli jets pound Gaza as Netanyahu indicates longer war

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024