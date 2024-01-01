Petrol, HSD prices to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government on Sunday kept the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) unchanged for the first fortnightly of Jan­uary 2024. However, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been jacked up by Rs 1.11 per litre, while the price of kero­sene oil (SKO) has been de­creased by Rs 2.19 per litre for the first fortnightly of January, effective from today. “Govern­ment of Pakistan has decided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Die­sel during the fortnight start­ing from 1st January, 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said a press release issued by the Finance Divi­sion. With no change in price, Petrol and HSD will remain at Rs 267.34 per litre and Rs 276.21, respectively for the 1st fortnightly of January. Fol­lowing the increase of Rs 1.11 per litre the price of light die­sel oil will go up to Rs 165.75 per litre from the previous Rs 164.64 per litre. Kerosene oil with the reduction of Rs 2.19 per litre will go down to Rs 188.83 per litre from the pre­vious Rs 191.02 per litre. The prices of Brent crude oil in in­ternational market have fluc­tuated between $76/barrel and $81/barrel during the last fortnightly of December 2023.