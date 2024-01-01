Petrol, HSD prices to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government on Sunday kept the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) unchanged for the first fortnightly of January 2024. However, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been jacked up by Rs 1.11 per litre, while the price of kerosene oil (SKO) has been decreased by Rs 2.19 per litre for the first fortnightly of January, effective from today. “Government of Pakistan has decided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel during the fortnight starting from 1st January, 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said a press release issued by the Finance Division. With no change in price, Petrol and HSD will remain at Rs 267.34 per litre and Rs 276.21, respectively for the 1st fortnightly of January. Following the increase of Rs 1.11 per litre the price of light diesel oil will go up to Rs 165.75 per litre from the previous Rs 164.64 per litre. Kerosene oil with the reduction of Rs 2.19 per litre will go down to Rs 188.83 per litre from the previous Rs 191.02 per litre. The prices of Brent crude oil in international market have fluctuated between $76/barrel and $81/barrel during the last fortnightly of December 2023.