PIAF hopes for firm economy, promotion of trade, industry in 2024

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has said that the role of the business community is vital for the economic uplift and stability of the country, as the businessmen are the backbone of the economy and a leading contributor to the economic progress and prosperity of the country.

In a New Year message issued here today, the PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol, expressing the hope and good wishes for the upcoming year 2024, prayed for the strengthening of the country’s economy and promotion of trade and industry, which has been the motto and priority of the PIAF. He said that the present caretaker government has steered the country’s economy out of the crisis by making sincere efforts. He said that PIAF would continue to utilise its best abilities to bring closer the various besides to promote trade and industry. He said that the country’s economy was showing the signs of stability which bodes well for the development and prosperity of the country.

The PIAF chairman pointed out the problems faced by the business community along with suggestions for their solution. He appreciated the role being played by the private sector, particularly the PIAF, in the country’s economic development. He said at present, tough economic conditions called for taking difficult decisions but the government should have been committed to improve the economy. He also stressed the need for technical education’s close linkage with the industry. He said the government should give great importance to the business community and continue to support them by resolving their problems on top priority.

Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that the concerns of people associated with the SMEs should be conveyed to the concerned circles. He said that the government should be aware of the problems of the business community and all possible resources be utilised to solve them. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment for businesses. On this occasion, he expressed his gratitude to the businessmen for their felicitation and said that with a view to ensuring trade facilitation in the region the problems regarding removal of trade barriers including acceptance of standard certificate, limitations of infrastructure in the land ports, should be removed. He also emphasised on restructuring production and export processes to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.

He said that Pakistan with its diversified resources and skilled workforce has tremendous potential to be the fastest-growing exporting region to the globe. We have huge potential in the area of tourism, agriculture, fisheries, industries, human development and many more. It’s time we push the government to seize the untapped opportunity in this region, he added. He called for taking all steps to ensure a business and investment-friendly environment as it was imperative for economic progress and prosperity of the country. Pointing out the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors, he stressed the need for providing a level-playing field to the business community. The government should also reduce the cost of doing business by ensuring supply of energy at concessional tariff especially for SMEs sector, he added. He observed that in view of achieving economic growth through consistency in policies, the government will have to take solid measures to strengthen the trade and industry, especially the SMEs, saving the livelihood of millions of workers associated with the small businesses.