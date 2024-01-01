PMA observes boycott of services at civil hospital, holds rally

DADU-Pakistan Medical Association’s Sindh chapter enforced a boycott of duties at government hospitals in Dadu over failure of police in finding any clue to Additional District Health Officer Dr Zahid Hussain Khuhro, who is also a former civil surgeon, and his purported kidnapper.

Dr Khuhro had gone missing on Thursday evening after stepping out of his home, located in Dadu’s Civil Hospital Staff Colony, at about 12:30pm. His family members said that someone rang the doorbell, Dr Khuhro opened the door and did not get back into the home. After waiting for a couple of hours, a search was mounted but he was not found, they said, adding that a missing report was lodged at Dadu’s A-Section police station in the evening. According to a source, the family was away in Larkana when the incident took place but had been in touch with relatives living within the colony.

After preliminary inquiry, the police said they came to know that Dr Khuhro had taken an autorickshaw to proceed to some place after coming out of his home.

Both police and Dr Khuhro’s family noted that he had left his motorcycle and mobile phone at home before leaving it. An audio, claimed to be of a conversation between Dr Khuhro and one of his close friends, had gone viral on Friday, was heard him sharing his deep concern over some serious issue with the friend.

Dr Khuhro’s family members also confirmed that he had been receiving threats of dire consequences from someone for some time. They, however, could not guess as to who were harassing him and on what issue.

The doctor’s brother, Khalid Hussain Khuhro, speaking to media, expressed his dismay over the area police’s utter failure in finding a clue to his brother and the alleged kidnappers despite passage of three days.

Sindh PMA president Dr Bashir Khaskheli, speaking to the media during a protest rally followed by a demonstration at the civil hospital, said his organisation was deeply concerned over Dr Khuhro’s going missing. He strongly criticised the Dadu police for their ‘inefficiency’ in locating the victim.

He called for an immediate recovery of the doctor. “A protest drive will follow if he is not recovered within the next three days,” Dr Khaskheli warned. Doctors, paramedics and other staff at the civil hospital stayed away from their duties for some time as PMA leaders enforced a strike. Emergency services, however, were not disrupted.

The hospital staff took out a rally from the hospital which was led by Dr Amjad Hussain, Raja Rafiq Panhwar and Mohammad Acher. The participants marched through various roads and staged a demonstration outside the hospital raising slogans against the police and for the immediate recovery of the missing doctor.

Dadu SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar on Friday ordered setting up of search committee led by the City DSP. Besides the SHO of the A-Section police, CIA officials and a technical team are part of the committee.

A spokesman for the Dadu district police said in a press release that the committee had immediately started an extensive search for the missing doctor.