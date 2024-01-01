PML-N completes interviews of prospective candidates

LAHORE - Secretary Information for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that her party had successfully conclud­ed a month-long endeavor of conducting interviews for potential candidates in the upcoming general elections. Taking to X, she conveyed that the PML-N is poised to unveil the names of candidates who have been selected to re­ceive party tickets. High­lighting the significance of this political exercise, Marriyum Aurangzeb de­clared: “Pakistan Muslim League (N) has success­fully crossed another democratic and electoral milestone. The series of parliamentary board in­terviews, initiated on De­cember 2, 2023, has been completed today, encom­passing interviews with 2300 candidates from all corners of the country.” Marriyum noted that the parliamentary board, chaired by party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif, meticulously con­ducted this democratic exercise. The extensive sessions, lasting approxi­mately 184 hours, ensured that every candidate, irre­spective of gender, was at­tentively heard, with their recommendations and suggestions carefully con­sidered, she added.