PML-N completes interviews of prospective candidates

LAHORE - Secretary Information for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that her party had successfully concluded a month-long endeavor of conducting interviews for potential candidates in the upcoming general elections. Taking to X, she conveyed that the PML-N is poised to unveil the names of candidates who have been selected to receive party tickets. Highlighting the significance of this political exercise, Marriyum Aurangzeb declared: “Pakistan Muslim League (N) has successfully crossed another democratic and electoral milestone. The series of parliamentary board interviews, initiated on December 2, 2023, has been completed today, encompassing interviews with 2300 candidates from all corners of the country.” Marriyum noted that the parliamentary board, chaired by party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif, meticulously conducted this democratic exercise. The extensive sessions, lasting approximately 184 hours, ensured that every candidate, irrespective of gender, was attentively heard, with their recommendations and suggestions carefully considered, she added.