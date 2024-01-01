Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N completes interviews of prospective candidates

PML-N completes interviews of prospective candidates
Staff Reporter
January 01, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Secretary Information for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that her party had successfully conclud­ed a month-long endeavor of conducting interviews for potential candidates in the upcoming general elections. Taking to X, she conveyed that the PML-N is poised to unveil the names of candidates who have been selected to re­ceive party tickets. High­lighting the significance of this political exercise, Marriyum Aurangzeb de­clared: “Pakistan Muslim League (N) has success­fully crossed another democratic and electoral milestone. The series of parliamentary board in­terviews, initiated on De­cember 2, 2023, has been completed today, encom­passing interviews with 2300 candidates from all corners of the country.” Marriyum noted that the parliamentary board, chaired by party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Shahbaz Sharif, meticulously con­ducted this democratic exercise. The extensive sessions, lasting approxi­mately 184 hours, ensured that every candidate, irre­spective of gender, was at­tentively heard, with their recommendations and suggestions carefully con­sidered, she added.

Rich tapestry of cultural diversity: KP at crossroad of civilisations

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704069034.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024