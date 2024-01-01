PML-N to come to power with huge majority: Rana Munawar

SARGODHA - District general secretary and candi­date for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that the party would win with a huge majority in upcoming general elections due to its public-friendly performance.

Addressing a meeting at Chak No 120 SB ,130 SB,132 SB and Sillanwli in connection with his election cam­paign, he said only his party was ca­pable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress.

He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the coun­try through the power of votes under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives who would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Rana Ir­shaad Advocate, PML-N Tehsil Sillan­wali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem , PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other lo­cal representatives were also present.

SARGODHA LEADS IN CLEANLINESS PROGRAMME

Sargodha district has come first in the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme across Punjab. According to a hand­out issued here on Sunday, under the “Now Villages Will Shine” programme, 356,650 activities had been complet­ed in all 186 union councils of Sar­godha by the end of this year. These were the most activities recorded in any district across the province.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali congratulated all mem­bers who performed services. He also thanked rural people for their cooper­ation and interest, saying that without them, the 100 percent target of the programme could not be achieved.

He said that the villages of Sargod­ha would also look neat and clean like cities. The DC said that the process of cleaning and repairing of streets, roads and sewer lines was underway in all villages of Sargodha without discrimination. He urged rural people to pay their taxes on time so that the programme could be expanded.

He stressed the need for local government officials and field staff to continue working with the same spirit and dedication.

