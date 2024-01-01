POA executive committee approves Arif Hasan’s resign 

LAHORE - The executive committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) convened on Sunday under the chairmanship of Syed Aqil Shah, Senior Vice President of the POA, with the attendance of 25 mem­bers. During the meeting, the committee formally accepted the resignation of POA Presi­dent Syed Arif Hassan. Of the 25 members present, 23 cast their votes in favour of ap­proving the resignation. Si­multaneously, the executive committee put forward the nomination of former Inspec­tor General of Police, Syed Abid Qadri, to assume the role of Acting President of the POA starting from January 1 until the next POA election meeting. The decision to nominate Abid Qadri received overwhelming support, with 23 out of 25 members voting in favor of his interim presidency.