Monday, January 01, 2024
Police arrest suspect for extortion threats to traders

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a suspect who threatened traders and their families for extracting extortion (bhatta) from them in the old city area. The Kharadar police arrested the suspect, identified as Faisal, and recovered a cell phone that he used for making threatening calls with an Iranian SIM as well as visiting cards of different traders. “The suspect has no links with any gang. He is a labourer who runs his own network,” said a police spokesperson in a statement. The spokesperson said that taking advantage of some recent incidents of extortion, Faisal had started threatening traders to extract money from them. He had made calls and sent messages to different traders, demanding Rs1 to 1.5 million as extortion.

