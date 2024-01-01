Police arrest weapon smuggler

KOHAT - Ko­hat police have carried out an operation against anti-social elements and foiled a smuggling bid and ar­rested weapon smuggler here on Sunday. A spokes­man for the Kohat police revealed that numerous firearms were found in the flying coach’s hidden com­partments during an intel­ligence-based operation at the Khagzai checkpoint. SHO Islamuddin and his police squad from the Cantt police station executed the successful operation. The flying coach driver who was smuggling firearms was taken into custody dur­ing the operation. Among the weapons that were seized were six repeaters. Karimullah, an arms smug­gler who was apprehended during the operation, hails from the Kurram tribal dis­trict. At Kohat’s Cantt police station, a case was filed against the smuggler who had been detained.