Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest wedding hall owner for celebratory firing

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- The owner of a wedding hall and some suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in resorting to celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in Nazimabad. “Nazimabad police have arrested the owner of Marhaba Shadi Lawn along with two suspects who resorted to firing during a wedding ceremony outside the hall,” said a police spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson said that when the police attempted to arrest Saleem who conducted aerial firing in jubilation, his accomplice, identified as Sami put up resistance. Thus, both the suspects were detained. The hall owner, Shakeel, was also arrested for abetment. The three held suspects have been booked under Sections 324 (attempted murder), 109 (abetment), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

