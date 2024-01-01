Monday, January 01, 2024
Police complaint cell received 27,000 complaints in 2023

January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The District Police Complaint Cell received more than 27,000 complaints during the outgoing year out of which 24,000 were addressed. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the cell, which functioned under DSP Muhammad Irfan Siddiqui, resolved around 16,000 complaints which were received by hand and from the DIG office. He added that another 6,000 complaints were received in the form of the orders of the courts of law and were addressed as well.
According to him, the police disposed off more than 5,000 of those complaints while FIRs against 600 complaints were registered.As many as 1,500 complaints which were forwarded from the IG Sindh’s office and 500 others from the PM and CM portals were also resolved.In Charge Human Rights Cell Maria Sario dealt with the issues pertaining to women, children and minorities.

