Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP will not let Nawaz to become Prime Minister, says Manzoor Wassan

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Manzoor Wassan has said that his party will not let PML-N supremo to become prime minister in spite of whoever was backing him. He was talking to media persons on Sunday after acceptance of his nomination papers from NA-202 Khairpur. Manzoor Wassan said that the PPP would elect its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as new prime minister of the country. He alleged the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants delay in general elections. If elections were delayed, it would be delayed for prolonged period, the PPP leader warned.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024