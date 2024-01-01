PPP will not let Nawaz to become Prime Minister, says Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Manzoor Wassan has said that his party will not let PML-N supremo to become prime minister in spite of whoever was backing him. He was talking to media persons on Sunday after acceptance of his nomination papers from NA-202 Khairpur. Manzoor Wassan said that the PPP would elect its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as new prime minister of the country. He alleged the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants delay in general elections. If elections were delayed, it would be delayed for prolonged period, the PPP leader warned.