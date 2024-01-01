President felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on new year

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday felicitated the Paki­stani Nation, the Muslim Ummah and the inter­national community at the beginning of the new year 2024. In a message, he said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani Nation, the Muslim Ummah and the in­ternational community at the beginning of the new year.” “As we bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the dawn of a new year, I pray to Allah Almighty that may the coming year bring prosperity, political and economic stability for Pakistan as well as the entire world.” “At the be­ginning of the new year, we should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine who continue to face the brutal and barbaric attacks at the hands of the Israeli forces.” He urged the international community to take urgent steps to stop geno­cide in Gaza and work for just and lasting peace in Palestine. “Similarly, my thoughts are with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who have been enduring atrocities and the longest siege by the Indian occupation forces.