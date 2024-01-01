PTI chief deplores chaotic run-up to polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed concern over a lack of transparency in run-up to polls.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, he resented hindrances in the way of the PTI aspirants and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take notice.

He said the party was facing an unprecedented situation and it was ECP’s foremost duty to ensure free and fair elections.

The ECP, he said, had failed to fulfill its obligation and the apex court should take suo motu notice of it. Only judiciary’s intervention could stem the tide of violation of constitutional rights, he added.

He regretted, what he alleged, threats to the party after the Peshawar High Court verdict on election symbol. He said the Toshakhana case verdict was promptly implemented but it was not so in the case of the electoral symbol.

He said 500 nomination papers were rejected in Lahore and 380 of these were those of PTI aspirants.

He said the PTI had already drawn up Plan B and C but constitutional route to election was an ideal solution.

The PTI head said elections would be held on Feb 8 come what may. “We are optimistic that polling will be held as scheduled despite the fact that our papers have been rejected,” he said.

Barrister Khan said the PTI would not boycott election. “It’s our army and we have no issue with any institution or its chief. Out founder has made it clear that this is our army and we have sacrificed two governments therefore, the stakeholders should conduct free and fair elections,” said the PTI said.