Punjab CM opens new Emergency Block at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz, inau­gurated the new Emergency Block at Jinnah Hospital, comprising 150 beds, on the last day of the year 2023.

The CM visited the new emergency and reviewed provision of latest med­ical facilities. Mohsin Naqvi also in­augurated the medical and surgical emergency after their upgradation. He inspected the ICU and appreciated the steps being taken for the provision of latest beds.

The CM lauded the treatment facil­ities being provided in the new emer­gency, adding that state of the art emergency block consists of 150 beds. Excellent treatment facilities have been provided to the patients in the new emergency.

CM commended Federal Minister Go­har Ejaz, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, administration of Jinnah Hospi­tal and the whole team. He congratulat­ed the whole team on working day and night for the completion of this project.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new air condition plant. It was informed during the briefing that for the first time anti-bacterial paint was used so as to make the emergency block in­fection-free. For the first time, infec­tion-free tiles have been installed in the operation theatres of the emergen­cy block.

Later talking to media men, the CM apprised that five big hospitals of Pun­jab after their upgradation will be opened in next four to five days. Emer­gency of Children Hospital Multan, Nishtar-II, PIC Lahore and Mayo Hospi­tal are being functional.

DG Khan Cardiology Hospital was an old project which has approximately being completed after carrying out day and night hard work. Indus Hospital is being donated to the Punjab govern­ment in order to make it a cancer hos­pital. The Indus Hospital being donated to the Punjab government and it would cost around Rs60 to 70 billion.

Mohsin Naqvi said that hopefully, the matters regarding the cancer hospital are in the last stages and will be settled soon. He appreciated the noble ges­ture of Indus Hospital management for handing over a big hospital to the Pun­jab government. “We want to run the arrangements of the cancer hospital in collaboration with the Indus Hospital. Indus Hospital is going to become the first complete cancer hospital of Pun­jab which will carry a great burden of patients. Excellent and complete free treatment will be provided in the can­cer hospital. So far, no cancer hospital is under the management of the Pun­jab government.

CM Naqvi said that Federal Minis­ter Gohar Ejaz, Health Department, administration of Jinnah Hospital, his team and other all concerned persons deserve congratulations.

Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz holds a deep liking for the Jinnah Hospital as he selflessly devoted many years of his life for the Jinnah Hospital. Gohar Ejaz also provides free food in the big hos­pitals of Punjab and is also nicely run­ning the dialysis centre and Allah Al­mighty will reward him for his nobel deeds. He informed that further mega projects after their completion will be opened in coming few days.

The emergency of PIC has been up­graded. One emergency is being run by the friends of PIC and “we request them to upgrade it as well. The whole team worked day and night for the up­gradation of hospitals. My team is seen to the working in the field even late at night 2am. The whole credit goes to the team. We are handing over every big hospital after its upgradation to the new coming government in the year 2024.”

Hopefully, the coming government will work even better than us. 104 big roads, 100 hospitals, express way, main highways and dozens of other projects will be completed by 31st January.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that there is no shortage of the medicines in the emer­gency. If any complaint is registered then stern action is taken forthwith. We are upgrading and making infec­tion-free all the operation threats.

Saving the life of a patient by making all possible efforts is mandatory on us. The plight of operation theatres was highly deplorable and their upgrada­tion was highly essential.

On the occasion, Federal Minis­ter Gohar Ejaz congratulated CM Mo­hsin Naqvi of the new year. Gohar Ejaz lauded that the whole team of Jinnah Hospital, Provincial Health Minister and others have completed the upgra­dation of the new emergency block comprising 150 beds within three months. “I assure the CM Mohsin Naq­vi that complete cooperation with the Punjab government will continue with the same spirit.”

Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Mian Ahsan of Indus Hospital, Anwar Ghani, Fawad Mukhtar, Secre­tary Health, Secretary C&W, Commis­sioner Lahore Division, CCPO, MS Jin­nah Hospital, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College and concerned offi­cials were also present.

CM directs to accelerate upgradation work of Lahore Zoo

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities con­cerned to accelerate upgradation work on Lahore Zoo.

He issued the directives during his visit to Pakistan’s largest Lahore Zoo on Sunday to inspect the upgrada­tion work. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his grave disappointment over the low pace of work.

He called for the Punjab Infrastruc­ture Development Authority team at Lahore Zoo and directed them to pace up the work on an immediate basis.

CM Naqvi also instructed the zoo au­thorities to speed up the process of bringing new animals to the Lahore Zoo. The chief executive of the province directed the zoo administration to make the place more accessible for kids.