Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab ‘faces’ electricity, gas shortage

Staff Reporter
January 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Different parts of Punjab including the provincial capital of Lahore, are facing electricity and gas shortages, sources said Sunday. According to sources, due to a shortfall in demand and supply of electricity, the load shedding tenure has increased up to three hours in urban cities and 6 hours in the rural areas of Punjab. The shortfall has occurred as the government reportedly failed to reopen the closed power plants. Meanwhile, the gas shortage has also added to the misery of Punjab’s people. Earlier, this week, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) added fix charges to the November bills of the consumers after approval from the caretaker government. According to officials, protected consumers using 0.9 hectometer gas will pay Rs400 as fixed monthly charges, while nonprotected users consuming up to 1.5 hecta meters will be charged an additional Rs1,000 in their bills.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024