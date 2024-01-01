Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Government's New Year Gift to the Public

Punjab Government's New Year Gift to the Public
11:31 AM | January 01, 2024
National

.Punjab Government Grants New Year's Extension for Driving License Issuance at Previous Fee Rates.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, announced an extension in the issuance of driving licenses at old fee rates as a special New Year's gift to the public. The extended period, valid until January 9, allows individuals to benefit from the existing fees, with the new fee structure taking effect from January 10 onwards. Naqvi emphasized the 9-day extension as an opportunity for the public to save on licensing costs and encouraged timely acquisition of driving licenses during this period.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024