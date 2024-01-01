Punjab Government's New Year Gift to the Public

.Punjab Government Grants New Year's Extension for Driving License Issuance at Previous Fee Rates.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, announced an extension in the issuance of driving licenses at old fee rates as a special New Year's gift to the public. The extended period, valid until January 9, allows individuals to benefit from the existing fees, with the new fee structure taking effect from January 10 onwards. Naqvi emphasized the 9-day extension as an opportunity for the public to save on licensing costs and encouraged timely acquisition of driving licenses during this period.