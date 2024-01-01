Punjab health minister stresses collective efforts for country’s progress

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram stressed collective efforts for Pakistan’s development. Addressing an award distribution ceremony at a local hotel here on Sunday, he acknowledged that the country was facing challenging times and highlighted the importance of strong leadership who could follow in footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and steer the country out of multiple crises. Dr Akram emphasised equal rights for minorities, underscoring an inclusive vision for a harmonious Pakistan. He called on citizens to actively contribute to the nation’s improvement, aligning with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s vision. The event was attended by journalist Sohail Warraich, who also praised efforts to enhance healthcare services in line with the government’s commitment to bettering public welfare.