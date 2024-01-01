Reconciling rifts

Every year, December 16 brings back bitter and unforgetta­ble memories since 1971—a time when Pakistan faced a division that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The irony is stark; Dacca, where the All India Muslim League was founded, became the venue for Pakistan’s armed forces’ surrender, resulting in the emergence of Bangladesh. It’s disheartening that, even after fifty years, a significant portion of our populace considers the people of East Pakistan as traitors.

Our Bengali brothers and sisters demonstrated immense patrio­tism during the 1965 presiden­tial election, casting their votes for Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jin­nah against dictator Ayub Khan. In contrast, West Pakistanis sup­ported the dictator, rejecting the sister of the father of the nation. A recent TV serial revisiting the tragic events of 1971 raises ques­tions about the need to scratch old wounds. Revisiting history with a one-sided narrative that portrays almost all Bengalis as enemies of Pakistan only deepens bitterness between the two nations.

To move forward, there must be an acknowledgment of the mis­treatment of East Pakistanis. The government of Pakistan should openly admit the brutality, kill­ings, and rape that occurred, ac­knowledging the rightful de­mands for a share in the country’s resources. The power dynamics of West Pakistan, viewing them­selves as superior, led to the trag­ic events that unfolded in 1971. An official apology would not only elevate Pakistan’s status global­ly but also pave the way for im­proved relations with Bangladesh.

It is ironic that no road, build­ing, or monument in Pakistan bears the names of freedom fight­ers from East Bengal. A legal chal­lenge should be filed against Justice Munir’s verdict in the Fed­eration versus Maulvi Tamizuddin case, which provided legal cover for the dismissal of East Pakistan’s government in 1954. Rather than debating whether it was a mili­tary or political defeat, it’s time to accept that 1971 was a defeat of the two-nation theory, and we all share responsibility for it.

Great poets Rabindranath Tago­re and Nazrul Islam were black­listed in our textbooks, while po­ets from the Western Wing were celebrated. We failed to acknowl­edge the sacrifices of our East­ern brothers, and the only way to undo these injustices is to offer an unconditional apology officially. The past should be a place of ref­erence, not residence.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh, even after fifty years, are living in a bitter past. The blame game and injection of hatred persist, poi­soning the minds of new genera­tions. It’s time for governments on both sides to extend an uncondi­tional apology, fostering brotherly relations and acknowledging the shared history that binds us. Me­dia houses should promote mes­sages of love and brotherhood, highlighting the contributions of Bengalis to Pakistan’s indepen­dence movement. Let us remem­ber the sweet memories when we lived together as brothers and work towards healing the broken hearts of our Bengali brethren.

AAMIR AQIL

Lahore.