Reconciling rifts

Every year, December 16 brings back bitter and unforgettable memories since 1971—a time when Pakistan faced a division that led to the birth of Bangladesh. The irony is stark; Dacca, where the All India Muslim League was founded, became the venue for Pakistan’s armed forces’ surrender, resulting in the emergence of Bangladesh. It’s disheartening that, even after fifty years, a significant portion of our populace considers the people of East Pakistan as traitors.
Our Bengali brothers and sisters demonstrated immense patriotism during the 1965 presidential election, casting their votes for Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah against dictator Ayub Khan. In contrast, West Pakistanis supported the dictator, rejecting the sister of the father of the nation. A recent TV serial revisiting the tragic events of 1971 raises questions about the need to scratch old wounds. Revisiting history with a one-sided narrative that portrays almost all Bengalis as enemies of Pakistan only deepens bitterness between the two nations.
To move forward, there must be an acknowledgment of the mistreatment of East Pakistanis. The government of Pakistan should openly admit the brutality, killings, and rape that occurred, acknowledging the rightful demands for a share in the country’s resources. The power dynamics of West Pakistan, viewing themselves as superior, led to the tragic events that unfolded in 1971. An official apology would not only elevate Pakistan’s status globally but also pave the way for improved relations with Bangladesh.
It is ironic that no road, building, or monument in Pakistan bears the names of freedom fighters from East Bengal. A legal challenge should be filed against Justice Munir’s verdict in the Federation versus Maulvi Tamizuddin case, which provided legal cover for the dismissal of East Pakistan’s government in 1954. Rather than debating whether it was a military or political defeat, it’s time to accept that 1971 was a defeat of the two-nation theory, and we all share responsibility for it.
Great poets Rabindranath Tagore and Nazrul Islam were blacklisted in our textbooks, while poets from the Western Wing were celebrated. We failed to acknowledge the sacrifices of our Eastern brothers, and the only way to undo these injustices is to offer an unconditional apology officially. The past should be a place of reference, not residence.
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh, even after fifty years, are living in a bitter past. The blame game and injection of hatred persist, poisoning the minds of new generations. It’s time for governments on both sides to extend an unconditional apology, fostering brotherly relations and acknowledging the shared history that binds us. Media houses should promote messages of love and brotherhood, highlighting the contributions of Bengalis to Pakistan’s independence movement. Let us remember the sweet memories when we lived together as brothers and work towards healing the broken hearts of our Bengali brethren.
AAMIR AQIL
Lahore.