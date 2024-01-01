Russia ‘will never retreat,’ Putin says in New Year’s address

Russia "will never retreat," President Vladimir Putin proclaimed on Sunday in a New Year’s address to the nation.

“We have proven more than once that we can solve the most difficult problems and will never retreat, because there is no force that can divide us, make us forget the memory and faith of our fathers, and stop our development,” Putin said in the address televised in the country’s eastern-most regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka.

Proud of their common achievements, Russians have “worked hard and accomplished a lot,” said Putin, adding that the country has been firm in “defending national interests, our freedom and security, our values which have been and remain an unshakable support for us.”

Addressing Russian military personnel on duty in the country’s “fight for truth and justice,” Putin voiced pride in them.

“You are our heroes, our hearts are with you. We are proud of you. We admire your courage. I know that now you feel the love of your closest, dearest, dearest people, the powerful, sincere support of millions of Russian citizens, the support of the entire people,” he said.

Russian people are “one country, one big family,” he declared, adding that they would “ensure the confident development of the Fatherland, the well-being of our citizens, (and) we will become even stronger.”

“We are together. And this is the most reliable guarantee of the future of Russia,” said Putin.