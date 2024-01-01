Sanam Javed’s physical remand extended in PML-N office attack case

Sessions court on Monday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a case about the attack on PML-N house.

As per details, the incarcerated PTI activist was presented before the session court in the PML-N house vandalism case.

Additional Session Judge Khalid Wazir heard the case and extended her remand for a day at the police’s request. The plea was opposed by Javed’s lawyer.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) wrapped up the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist’s plea against her detention.

The high court wrapped up Javed’s petition against her detention. The lawyer apprised the court that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore took back detention orders against her.

The government lawyer also submitted the notification issued by the DC office. The PTI activist’s father Javed Iqbal had challenged the detention order.

Earlier in the month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the bail of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a police attack case outside Zaman Park.