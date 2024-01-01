Monday, January 01, 2024
SCCI chief unveils new variants of MG electric vehicles

APP
January 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   President Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq unveiled new electric vehicles introduced by MG Khyber Motors here during a ceremony held at the chamber house.

The vehicles’ launching ceremony was attended by the Chamber Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi, MG Khyber Motors Chief Executive Officer, Naeem Af­ridi, CEO AA Gems and Jewelry Abdullah Afridi, ex­ecutive member Monawar Khurshid, Muhammad Ismail, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mo­hmand, and Ihsanullah, Nisar Ahmad, Waqar Ahmad, Mazhar-ul-Haq, Fazal-e-Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad and members of the business community.

On the occasion, MG Khyber Motors CEO Naeem Af­ridi and technical staff enlightened participants of the event about new variants of MG Electric vehicles, its significance, benefits and various features.

Fuad Ishaq congratulated MG Khyber Motors for launching new electric vehicles of different variants, stating that environmental pollution would be re­duced by the introduction of new electric vehicles.

He added that environment friendly vehicles will be available to the business community and people, which is economically and best as compared to ve­hicles, plying on petrol. Administration of the MG Khyber Motors on the occasion while briefing the participants said that MG electric vehicles were not only very economical as compared to cars, plying on petrol and diesel but they were also environ­ment friendly.

