Scrutiny Results: 116 candidates greenlit, 93 face nomination paper rejection in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD - As many as, 116 candidates, including two from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) - Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari, have successfully had their nomination papers approved for three constituencies in Islamabad.

According to a district returning officer, in Islamabad, 93 candidates meet rejection in scrutiny; two Jamaat-e-Islami nominees face paper rejection. In NA-46, 41 candidates get approval, 32 face rejection; NA-47 sees 36 approvals and 39 rejections; NA-48 witnesses 39 approvals and 22 rejections. Aamir Kayani (Istehkam e Pakistan Party), Anjum Aqeel, Zeeshan Naqvi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Rafat Chaudhry, (PML-N), and Mian Muhammad Aslam (Jamaat-e-Islami) are among the key candidates whose nomination papers have been approved in the three constituencies. Apart from Pakistan Peoples Party’s Raja Imran Ashraf, independent candidates Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Raja Khurram Nawaz received clearance. Nayab Ali, an independent transgender candidate, also received approval to contest the elections. However, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Kashif Chaudhry’s nomination papers from NA-47 and Malik Abdul Aziz’s from NA-48 were rejected.