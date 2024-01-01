Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Awaran

RAWALPINDI - Security forces Saturday night killed at least five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mashkai area of Awaran district, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday. The ISPR said that the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were sent to hell. Terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered,” the ISPR said. It said the sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The military’s media wing said the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.