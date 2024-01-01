Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Awaran

RAWALPINDI - Security forces Sat­urday night killed at least five terrorists in an intelli­gence-based operation (IBO) in Mashkai area of Awaran district, Balochistan, the mil­itary’s media wing said on Sunday. The ISPR said that the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. “During the con­duct of the operation, after in­tense fire exchange between own troops and the terror­ists, five terrorists were sent to hell. Terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and ex­plosives was recovered,” the ISPR said. It said the sanitisa­tion operation was being car­ried out to eliminate any oth­er terrorists found in the area. The military’s media wing said the security forces of Pa­kistan, in step with the na­tion, remained determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and prog­ress of Balochistan.