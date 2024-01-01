Security provided to churches in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have provided foolproof secu­rity to faithful at churches in Bahawalpur City and other parts of the district on Sunday. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Po­lice Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas directed to provide foolproof security to churches and all other religious places of the Christian com­munity. “An adequate number of police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches where faithful came to perform prayers on Sunday. He added that the personnel of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Traffic Police also deployed at important points on Sunday.

BAHAWALPUR FACES VERY COLD WEATHER

Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas have been facing extremely cold weather as the mercury dropped to five centigrade at night between Satur­day and Sunday.

The dense fog/smog has gripped the entire re­gion which used to start in the evening and re­mained continuous for the next day. The sun was seen for a while and the whole day passed with fog/smog. The highest maximum temperature of 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 05 cen­tigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast fog and partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The fog and partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.