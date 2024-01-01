Monday, January 01, 2024
Senate adopts resolution seeking 'strict action' for defaming armed forces

Web Desk
11:07 PM | January 01, 2024
National

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved a resolution calling for "strict action" against derogatory campaigns directed at the armed forces.

The resolution, initially proposed by PPP Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi, called for a ten-year disqualification from public office for individuals involved in such negative campaigns.

However, during today's session, Tangi revised the resolution, removing the ten-year disqualification demand and advocating for legal action instead.

The resolution expressed grave concerns about damaging propaganda targeting the armed forces and security agencies across various social media platforms.

It emphasised the significant sacrifices made by these entities in combating terrorism and defending the nation's borders.

Recognising the critical role of a robust military and security agencies, especially given the country's challenging geopolitical environment, the resolution urged the government to enforce severe legal penalties against those engaged in defamatory campaigns against the armed forces and security agencies.

