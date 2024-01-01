Siraj hopeful for Islamic democratic revolution in 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Monday that he hoped that the new year would bring Islamic democratic revolution in the country,

He said, ‘I pray for the success and prosperity of the entire Ummah, including the Pakistanis, and hopeful that the Almighty bless the Palestinians with victory.

Talking about the February 8 polls, he said the people should give JI a chance to serve them as all political parties have failed to solve the problems facing the people.

Haq said the nation has an opportunity to get rid of tried and tested parties in the February 8 elections.