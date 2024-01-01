SP reviews security arrangements in Murree on New Year’s eve

Rawalpindi-Superintendent of Police SP Saddar paid a visit to review the security and traffic arrangements in Murree on the eve of New Year’s Night here on Sunday.

SP gave further instructions to concerned officials to ensure the best security arrangements for the tourists. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Additionally, more than 350 officers are performing their duties for the convenience and protection of the tourists in Muree.

Kokhar underscored that the best security and traffic arrangements must be ensured with the coordination of other departments. He made it clear that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.