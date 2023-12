HYDERABAD-The University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced that the pre-entry test for admissions in four departments for the academic year 2024 will be conducted from 2nd to 3rd January 2024.

According to a circular issued by Director Admissions Dr. Ayaz Keerio pre-entry test for admissions in Fine Arts, Communication Design, Textile Design and Arts History will be held on 2nd and 3rd January 2024.